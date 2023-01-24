ATRAX Boasts More Than 22,000 Visitors

ATRAX Expo, which recently celebrated its 10th year in Istanbul, Turkey, reported an attendance of 22,605 visitors and nearly 200 companies.

The ATRAX show is one of the biggest annual attractions events in the region, drawing attendees and companies from all over the world. Organizers reported that 62 countries were represented by attendees and companies from more than 20 countries were on hand.

“ATRAX has created the unique opportunity for the establishment of feasible infrastructure for the new distributor and dealership agreements in addition to up-to-date alliances with wholesalers and importers receiving the praise from its exhibitors whose stands grabbed an intense footfall nearly at any moment of the exhibition.”