ATRAX 2025 will be held in 6 Hall at Istanbul Expo Center from Jan. 30-Feb. 1. It’ll be the 12th international exhibition for the region’s attractions, parks and leisure industry.

Organizers have reported that the 2025 exhibition motto is “Attraction Spreads Outdoors,” and that the show will feature all types of attractions, games, park-related products and services, and much more.