ATRAX 2024 Jan. 11-13

ATRAX 2024 is projecting 70% growth as the first exhibition of the upcoming year – held from Jan. 11-13 at the Istanbul Expo Center. More than 300 companies from 22 countries will be on hand in Turkey for the show.

The organizing Tureks International Exhibition Organization are currently making preparations for the event, which they say will bring together the leading representatives of the domestic and foreign amusement industry.

As Turkey’s big amusement show, ATRAX also brings together all segments of the industry – from FECs and theme parks to sports facilities and other such projects. Learn more at www.atraxexpo.com.