The National ATM Council reports that following their ATMs Go To Washington Fly-In, the Payment Choice Act companion bill was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate.

The bipartisan legislation (S.2326), introduced by Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Fetterman (D-PA), aims to preserve payment options for consumers and would ensure cash as a form of payment.

“Cash is still legal tender in the United States, despite some businesses’ exclusive acceptance of electronic payments,” Cramer said on the matter. “Forcing the use of credit and debit cards or imposing premium prices on goods and services paid for with cash limits consumer choice. Americans should have the option of using cards or cash, but they should be the ones who make that choice.”

Fetterman says: “It’s simple: if you’re open for business in America, you should take U.S. dollars. I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Payment Choice Act with Senator Cramer because every American should be able to use paper currency if they choose. We have millions of people in this country who don’t have access to bank accounts, and they must be able to go shopping with their hard-earned dollars.”

NAC, of course, has remained not only a major proponent of such legislation but a driving factor in keeping it on the table.

“The National ATM Council extends its sincerest thanks and appreciation to Senator Cramer and Senator Fetterman for their outstanding leadership and commitment to preserving the role of U.S. currency as legal tender and as a payment option for in-person purchases of basic goods and services,” said NAC Executive Director Bruce Renard.

“The continued vitality and universality of cash in America is essential to maintaining the U.S. dollar’s position abroad as the world’s premier fiat currency, while also preserving personal financial freedom of choice and purchasing privacy for us all here at home.”

AMOA is fully on board, too. The coin-op association’s President Brian Brotsch added: “Ensuring cash remains a viable payment option is vital for small businesses across the country, not to mention the millions of underbanked Americans who rely on consumer choice in payment for goods and services.”

Stay up to date on the National ATM Council’s efforts or get involved at www.natmc.org.