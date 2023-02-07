ATMIA Show in NOLA

The 24th annual U.S. conference of the ATM Industry Assn. is happening now in New Orleans. Held from Feb. 7-9 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, the ATM industry show is focused on the industry’s Next-Gen ATMs initiative.

The theme for this year’s show is “A New Universe of ATM Opportunities,” and was touted as “the largest and most highly regarded event for the ATM industry.”

The schedule offers educational opportunities in addition to a trade show. There was also a pre-conference workshop and other events. Learn more at www.atmia.com.