ATM Webinar This Week

Click here to sign up for a webinar from Hyosung and B4U Financial that presents the trends of cryptocurrency and will discuss how to create revenue. The online event will be held Dec. 9 from 1-2 p.m. Central time.

“How to Create Revenue Streams Through Cryptocurrency” will be hosted by Jack Williams, president of B4U Financial; Marvin Bowers AVP of retail sales at Hyosung; and William Ward, Hyosung’s software engineering manager.

Attendees will also get a step-by-step guide to enable the application and how to utilize the ATM’s MoniView to streamline the process.