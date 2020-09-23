ATM Virtual Conference Agenda Available Now

NAC2020 – the virtual ATM conference and expo held Oct. 27-29 – has released the show’s agenda. Thanks to their sponsors, the National ATM Council has also been able to offer the virtual event for free to their members (cost is $99 for non-members, who can register here).

The event starts at 9 a.m. Central time on Oct. 27, when the virtual expo hall opens. On both Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, education sessions like “ATM Pandemic Survival Guide” and “The War on Cash – How You Can Help the Cause” will be held from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. Sponsor presentations and breakout sessions will occur on those days from 1-2 p.m. On Oct. 29, the event concludes with more education sessions from noon-5 p.m.

Click here to see the full agenda, and learn more and register for NAC2020 at www.natmc.org.