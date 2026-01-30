ATM Talks Podcast Focuses on Payment Choice

Ed Cramer, the former National ATM Council board vice chair, joined Franco Argueta for the ATM Talks Podcast to explain what the Payment Choice Act means for the future of cash in America. Click here to watch the 15-minute episode.

NAC said Cramer, the CEO of ProSolve Solutions, “provides a straight-talk conversation about the vital importance of this groundbreaking legislation for ATM deployers – and how you can become part of NAC’s nationwide grassroots network and protect your ATM business.”