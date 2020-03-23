ATM Route Personnel “Essential,” Says Dept. of Homeland Security

ATM route owners and their employees have been listed as “Essential Personnel” by the Department of Homeland Security. According to guidelines released last week DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), ATM folks are under the Financial Services category of “workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers).”

As DHS and CISA were careful to note, the list of essential personnel comprises an advisory only. However, most state and local officials are likely to follow the stated guidelines. A full copy of the guidelines and covering memo are available here.