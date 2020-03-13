ATM Robbery Caught on Video

The New York Police Department is looking for a pair of determined thieves. After failing to steal an ATM from a Brooklyn bodega, the pair tried their luck at the nearby Dusk ’til Dawn Bar and Lounge at 193 Marcus Garvey Boulevard in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. It was at the bar where the two men managed to drag the ATM out to the street. According to local reports, the unit contained about $1,000.

The brazen robbery is just the latest example of an uptick of ATM crime in the Big Apple. While New York City’s ATM operators are quick to note that although crimes related to ATMs have not reached the epidemic proportions of just a few years ago, the increase is worrisome. NYPD asks those with information to visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com to submit a confidential tip.