ATM Operators Heading to D.C. Fly-In July 13-14

The National ATM Council is having their ATMs Go to Washington Fly-In from July 13-14 and the association is calling on operators to join them. Click here to participate.

There is no fee for attending. Preferred rates at the host hotel – Phoenix Park Hotel – are available. A complimentary networking dinner and breakfast will be provided.

Meet U.S. senators and representatives, stand up for cash acceptance, and fight bank account blacklisting and de-banking of fellow ATM operators.

Email [email protected] to learn more.