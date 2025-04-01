ATM Industry Mourns Loss of Tim Baxter

Tim Baxter, founder and president of SwypCo and SwypConnect, recently passed away at the age of 73. He was also a founding board member of the National ATM Council, which reported the death.

“Tim will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, mentor, friend, and excellent businessman,” the NATMC stated. “Known for his humor, generous spirit, professionalism and leadership, Tim leaves an unforgettable impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

His dedication to the industry included many visits to D.C. lobbying for cash and ATMs, “culminating in Tim’s delivery of a moving, impactful testimony on ATM industry banking issues before the powerful House Financial Services Committee.”

A memorial service for Baxter will be held April 12 at 2 p.m. Central time at Aria North Dallas Funeral Home in Farmers Branch, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked those who wish to donate to consider a contribution to the UTSW Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in Dallas.