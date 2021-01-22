ATM Industry Commends OCC Rule on Banking Services

The National ATM Council applauded the OCC for adopting a new federal rule aimed at ensuring the provision of fair access to banking services by large national banks and federal savings associations for independent ATM companies.

The rule, in part, says: “As a general matter, the OCC does not direct banks to open, close, or maintain individual accounts, nor does the agency encourage banks to engage in the termination of entire categories of customer accounts without regard to the risks presented by an individual customer or a bank’s ability to manage the risk.”