ATM Council Details SBA Loan Relief

|1. Alabama
· www.birminghamal.gov/2020/03/17/mayor-woodfins-15-million-covid-19-response-plan-approved-by-the-birmingham-city-council/
· governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/covid-19/#business
· www.madeinalabama.com/why-alabama/covid-19-resources/
2. Alaska:
· aksbdc.org/covid19/
· www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/EconomicRecoveryResourcesforBusiness.aspx
3. Arizona
· schweikert.house.gov/resources-small-businesses
· schweikert.house.gov/sites/schweikert.house.gov/files/Resources%20and%20Information%20for%20Arizona%20Small%20Businesses%20Affected%20by%20COVID-19%203.29.20_0.pdf
4. Arkansas
· asbtdc.org/covid-19-resources/
· asbtdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EIDL-Fact-Sheet-032420.pdf
· www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3886/COVID-19-Business-Resources
5. California
· business.ca.gov/coronavirus-2019/
· laedc.org/coronavirus/
· workforce.org/covid-19-bus/
· www.sandiego.gov/economic-development/resources/relief
6. Colorado-
· www.coloradosbdc.org/covid/
· smallbusinessmajority.org/resources/covid-19-colorado-resources
· choosecolorado.com/covid19/
7. Connecticut
· www.stamfordct.gov/economic-development/pages/business-information-for-covid-19
· ctsenaterepublicans.com/2020/03/help-for-small-businesses-workers-during-covid-19/#.XoIQmIhKhPY
8. Delaware
· business.delaware.gov/coronavirus/
· www.coons.senate.gov/services/coronavirus-in-business
9. Florida
· floridasbdc.org/disaster/
· www.tampagov.net/emergency-management/business-relief
10. Georgia
· georgia.gov/covid-19-state-services-georgia/covid-19-support-businesses
· www.georgia.org/covid19
· www.atlantadowntown.com/invest/covid
11. Hawaii
· www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/small-businesses
· www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/
12. Idaho
· www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/
· commerce.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2020/03/White-Sheet-Business-Resources_Condensed-03302020.pdf
· idahosbdc.org/covid-19-resources/
· www.idahocf.org/covid-19
13. Illinois
· www.illinoistreasurer.gov/Invest_in_Illinois/Small_Business_COVID-19_Relief_Program
· www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-(COVID-19)-Information-for-Small-Business.aspx
· www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/chicago-small-business-resiliency-fund.html
14. Indiana
· isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness/
· www.in.gov/ocra/3009.htm
· iedc.in.gov/resources/covid-19-updates-and-resources
15. Iowa
· www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/updates-and-resources-about-covid-19
· iowasbdc.org/covid-19/
· www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/reliefgrants
16. Kansas
· www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/covid-19-response-business-incentives/
· www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/
· www.ksready.gov/default.asp?PageID=2&Tab=2
17. Kentucky
· www.ksbdc.org/coronavirus
· louisvilleky.gov/government/louisville-forward/small-business-resources-covid-19
18. Louisiana
· www.opportunitylouisiana.com/covid19
· www.jedco.org/covid19-updates/
· www.nolaba.org/resources/
19. Maine
· www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/85926_Resources_V5%20%28003%29.pdf
· www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/85926_Assistance_V6.pdf
· www.maine.gov/governor/mills/covid-19
· www.ceimaine.org/covid-19-resources-for-businesses/
20. Maryland
· businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus
· commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund
· commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-fund-programs
· www.marylandsbdc.org/covid-19-assistance
21. Massachusetts
· www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-resources-and-guidance-for-businesses
· northamptonma.gov/2119/All-Resources
22. Michigan
· www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163-523333–,00.html
· www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19/
· www.michamber.com/coronavirus-toolkit
23. Minnesota
· www.mnchamber.com/blog/covid-19-business-toolkit#Resources%20for%20businesses
· www.mnchamber.com/blog/covid-19-business-toolkit
· mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/employers/
24. Mississippi
· www.msema.org/news/sba-declares-economic-disaster-for-mississippi-due-to-covid-19/
· msmec.com/coronavirus/
25. Missouri
· www.ucitymo.org/877/COVID-19-Business-Resources
· ded.mo.gov/content/sba-approves-disaster-declaration-missouri
26. Montana
· dli.mt.gov/employer-covid-19
· commerce.mt.gov/News/PressReleases/governor-bullock-announces-emergency-loans-now-available-for-small-businesses-in-montana
27. Nebraska:
· governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-announces-extended-tax-deadline-overviews-state%E2%80%99s-continuity-plans
· opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/
28. Nevada
· www.rosen.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020-03/COVID%20business%20resource%20guide_0.pdf
· www.rosen.senate.gov/covid-19-small-business-assistance
29. New Hampshire
· www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/press-2020/20200318-covid-10-sba-declaration.htm
· www.nhsbdc.org/covid-19-assistance
· businesshelp.nheconomy.com/hc/en-us
· www.nhlra.com/covid-19-guidance–resources.html
· www.biaofnh.com/business.html
30. New Jersey
· www.nj.gov/labor/employer-services/business/covid.shtml
· www.njeda.com/about/Public-Information/Coronavirus-Information
· www.sbdchudsoncounty.com/2020/covid19updates/
31. New Mexico
· www.newmexico.gov/jobs-the-economy/information-for-employers/
· www.cabq.gov/economicdevelopment/documents/cabq-coronavirus-small-business-guide.pdf
32. New York
· www1.nyc.gov/site/sbs/businesses/covid19-business-outreach.page
· esd.ny.gov/small-business-administration-sba-covid-19-loans
33. North Carolina
· edpnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Business-Relief-Resources-v12.pdf
· edpnc.com/nc-business-relief-resources-covid-19/
· durhamnc.gov/4016/Small-Business-Support-for-Covid-19
34. North Dakota
· ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/covid-19-financial-resources
· ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/covid-19-financial-resources/state
· www.business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/
35. Ohio
· governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/media/news-and-media/dewine-husted-submit-formal-request-for-federal-assistance-for-small-businesses
· www.ohiocity.org/covid19
· coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/resources-for-economic-support (Click on Businesses & Non-Profits Tab)
· columbusregion.com/covid-19-preparing-for-the-future/
36. Oklahoma:
· www.okcommerce.gov/covid19/
· www.sba.gov/offices/district/ok/oklahoma-city
37. Oregon
· www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
· greaterportlandinc.com/covid-business-resources
· www.portlandoregon.gov/civic/article/757095 (Pages 9-12)
· www.oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/
38. Pennsylvania
· www.pachamber.org/coronavirus/
· dced.pa.gov/businesses/
· www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Employer-COVID19-FAQs.aspx
· www.pidcphila.com/covid-19
39. Rhode Island
· commerceri.com/covid-19/
· commerceri.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-SBA-FAQ.pdf
· www.pawtucketri.com/business-pawtucket
40. South Carolina
· www.scchamber.net/sc-chamber-team-business-resources-covid-19-email-32420
· www.sccommerce.com/sba-assistance-during-covid-19
· www.sccommerce.com/doing-business-here/join-community/emergency-preparedness
41. South Dakota
· news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=26516
· sdreadytowork.com/covid-19/
· sdreadytowork.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus-Options-for-Businesses.pdf
42. Tennessee
· www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/covid-19-daily-bulletin/2020/3/18/covid-19-bulletin–2—march-18–2020.html
· www.tn.gov/ecd/covid-19-small-business-resources.html
· tnecd.com/covid-19-resources/
43. Texas
· gonzalez.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-gonzalez-announces-availability-small-business-disaster-assistance
· gov.texas.gov/business/page/coronavirus
· gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/business/FAQs_Small_Business_Coronavirus.pdf
· fortworthtexas.gov/covid-19-business/
44. Utah
· coronavirus.utah.gov/business/
· www.slc.gov/ed/covid19/
· business.utah.gov/news/utah-offers-small-businesses-assistance-amid-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic/
45. Vermont:
· accd.vermont.gov/about-us/disaster-planning/covid-19-guidance-vermont-businesses
· www.colchestervt.gov/312/Economic-Development
46. Virginia
· www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/
· www.vatc.org/cv19businessresources/
47. Washington
· www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-resources-businesses-and-workers
· www.business.wa.gov/site/alias__business/1561/covid-19.aspx
· coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers
· www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19#smallbusinessnonprofitsupport
48. West Virginia:
· westvirginia.gov/covid19/
· governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2020/Pages/COVID-19-UPDATE-Gov.-Justice-issues-Executive-Order-providing-unemployment-benefits-to-those-affected-by-coronavirus.aspx
· www.wvedc.org/covid-19-resources/
49. Wisconsin
· content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIGOV/bulletins/281a61f
· wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response/
· wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/WEDC_Response-to-COVID_19.pdf
· city.milwaukee.gov/DCD/BusinessToolbox/COVID-19-Resources.htm#.XoIyP4hKhPY
50. Wyoming
· wyomingbusiness.org/covid19
· wyomingbusiness.org/wyoemployerresources
51. American Samoa:
· www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
52. Guam:
· www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
53. Northern Mariana Islands:
· www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
54. Puerto Rico:
· www.sba.gov/offices/district/pr/san-juan
· www.foundationforpuertorico.org/covid19
55. Virgin Islands:
· www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources