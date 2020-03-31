ATM Council Details SBA Loan Relief

The National ATM Council recently shared a wealth of resources with the countless businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including a 1-page summary (prepared by their governmental affairs counsel, Jones Walker) of the Small Business Administration’s new forgivable loan program.

The special SBA loan program will provide for 100 percent loan forgiveness to companies who apply the loan funds to maintain pre-crisis staffing and operational expenditure levels. Complete the application here.

NAC said it’s in place to help you, so if you have any questions, call them at 904-683-6533 or email [email protected]. They also shared a list of key resources by state: