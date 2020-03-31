Trending
RePlay Magazine
ATM Council Details SBA Loan Relief

By on INSTANT REPLAY

The National ATM Council recently shared a wealth of resources with the countless businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including a 1-page summary (prepared by their governmental affairs counsel, Jones Walker) of the Small Business Administration’s new forgivable loan program.

The special SBA loan program will provide for 100 percent loan forgiveness to companies who apply the loan funds to maintain pre-crisis staffing and operational expenditure levels. Complete the application here.

NAC said it’s in place to help you, so if you have any questions, call them at 904-683-6533 or email [email protected]. They also shared a list of key resources by state:

1. Alabama

·       www.birminghamal.gov/2020/03/17/mayor-woodfins-15-million-covid-19-response-plan-approved-by-the-birmingham-city-council/

·       governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/covid-19/#business

·       www.madeinalabama.com/why-alabama/covid-19-resources/

 

2. Alaska:

·       aksbdc.org/covid19/

·       www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/EconomicRecoveryResourcesforBusiness.aspx

 

3. Arizona

·       schweikert.house.gov/resources-small-businesses

·       schweikert.house.gov/sites/schweikert.house.gov/files/Resources%20and%20Information%20for%20Arizona%20Small%20Businesses%20Affected%20by%20COVID-19%203.29.20_0.pdf

 

4. Arkansas

·       asbtdc.org/covid-19-resources/

·       asbtdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EIDL-Fact-Sheet-032420.pdf

·       www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3886/COVID-19-Business-Resources

 

5. California

·       business.ca.gov/coronavirus-2019/

·       laedc.org/coronavirus/

·       workforce.org/covid-19-bus/

·       www.sandiego.gov/economic-development/resources/relief

 

6. Colorado-

·       www.coloradosbdc.org/covid/

·       smallbusinessmajority.org/resources/covid-19-colorado-resources

·       choosecolorado.com/covid19/

 

7. Connecticut

·       www.stamfordct.gov/economic-development/pages/business-information-for-covid-19

·       ctsenaterepublicans.com/2020/03/help-for-small-businesses-workers-during-covid-19/#.XoIQmIhKhPY

 

8. Delaware

·       business.delaware.gov/coronavirus/

·       www.coons.senate.gov/services/coronavirus-in-business

 

9. Florida

·       floridasbdc.org/disaster/

·       www.tampagov.net/emergency-management/business-relief

 

10. Georgia

·       georgia.gov/covid-19-state-services-georgia/covid-19-support-businesses

·       www.georgia.org/covid19

·       www.atlantadowntown.com/invest/covid

 

11. Hawaii

·       www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/small-businesses

·       www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/

 

12. Idaho

·       www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus/

·       commerce.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2020/03/White-Sheet-Business-Resources_Condensed-03302020.pdf

·       idahosbdc.org/covid-19-resources/

·       www.idahocf.org/covid-19

 

13. Illinois

·       www.illinoistreasurer.gov/Invest_in_Illinois/Small_Business_COVID-19_Relief_Program

·       www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-(COVID-19)-Information-for-Small-Business.aspx

·       www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/chicago-small-business-resiliency-fund.html

 

14. Indiana

·       isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness/

·       www.in.gov/ocra/3009.htm

·       iedc.in.gov/resources/covid-19-updates-and-resources

 

15. Iowa

·       www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/updates-and-resources-about-covid-19

·       iowasbdc.org/covid-19/

·       www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/reliefgrants

 

16. Kansas

·       www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/covid-19-response-business-incentives/

·       www.kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response/

·       www.ksready.gov/default.asp?PageID=2&Tab=2

 

17. Kentucky

·       www.ksbdc.org/coronavirus

·       louisvilleky.gov/government/louisville-forward/small-business-resources-covid-19

 

18. Louisiana

·       www.opportunitylouisiana.com/covid19

·       www.jedco.org/covid19-updates/

·       www.nolaba.org/resources/

 

19. Maine

·       www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/85926_Resources_V5%20%28003%29.pdf

·       www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/85926_Assistance_V6.pdf

·       www.maine.gov/governor/mills/covid-19

·       www.ceimaine.org/covid-19-resources-for-businesses/

 

20. Maryland

·       businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus

·       commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund

·       commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-fund-programs

·       www.marylandsbdc.org/covid-19-assistance

 

21. Massachusetts

·       www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-resources-and-guidance-for-businesses

·       northamptonma.gov/2119/All-Resources

 

22. Michigan

·       www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163-523333–,00.html

·       www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19/

·       www.michamber.com/coronavirus-toolkit

 

23. Minnesota

·       www.mnchamber.com/blog/covid-19-business-toolkit#Resources%20for%20businesses

·       www.mnchamber.com/blog/covid-19-business-toolkit

·       mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/employers/

 

24. Mississippi

·       www.msema.org/news/sba-declares-economic-disaster-for-mississippi-due-to-covid-19/

·       msmec.com/coronavirus/

 

25. Missouri

·       www.ucitymo.org/877/COVID-19-Business-Resources

·       ded.mo.gov/content/sba-approves-disaster-declaration-missouri

 

26. Montana

·       dli.mt.gov/employer-covid-19

·       commerce.mt.gov/News/PressReleases/governor-bullock-announces-emergency-loans-now-available-for-small-businesses-in-montana

 

27. Nebraska:

·       governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-announces-extended-tax-deadline-overviews-state%E2%80%99s-continuity-plans

·       opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/

 

28. Nevada

·       www.rosen.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020-03/COVID%20business%20resource%20guide_0.pdf

·       www.rosen.senate.gov/covid-19-small-business-assistance

 

29. New Hampshire

·       www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/press-2020/20200318-covid-10-sba-declaration.htm

·       www.nhsbdc.org/covid-19-assistance

·       businesshelp.nheconomy.com/hc/en-us

·       www.nhlra.com/covid-19-guidance–resources.html

·       www.biaofnh.com/business.html

 

30. New Jersey

·       www.nj.gov/labor/employer-services/business/covid.shtml

·       www.njeda.com/about/Public-Information/Coronavirus-Information

·       www.sbdchudsoncounty.com/2020/covid19updates/

 

31. New Mexico

·       www.newmexico.gov/jobs-the-economy/information-for-employers/

·       www.cabq.gov/economicdevelopment/documents/cabq-coronavirus-small-business-guide.pdf

 

32. New York

·       www1.nyc.gov/site/sbs/businesses/covid19-business-outreach.page

·       esd.ny.gov/small-business-administration-sba-covid-19-loans

 

33. North Carolina

·       edpnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Business-Relief-Resources-v12.pdf

·       edpnc.com/nc-business-relief-resources-covid-19/

·       durhamnc.gov/4016/Small-Business-Support-for-Covid-19

 

34. North Dakota

·       ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/covid-19-financial-resources

·       ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/covid-19-financial-resources/state

·       www.business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/

 

35. Ohio

·       governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/media/news-and-media/dewine-husted-submit-formal-request-for-federal-assistance-for-small-businesses

·       www.ohiocity.org/covid19

·       coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/resources-for-economic-support (Click on Businesses & Non-Profits Tab)

·       columbusregion.com/covid-19-preparing-for-the-future/

 

36. Oklahoma:

·       www.okcommerce.gov/covid19/

·       www.sba.gov/offices/district/ok/oklahoma-city

 

37. Oregon

·       www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx

·       greaterportlandinc.com/covid-business-resources

·       www.portlandoregon.gov/civic/article/757095 (Pages 9-12)

·       www.oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/

 

38. Pennsylvania

·       www.pachamber.org/coronavirus/

·       dced.pa.gov/businesses/

·       www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Employer-COVID19-FAQs.aspx

·       www.pidcphila.com/covid-19

 

39. Rhode Island

·       commerceri.com/covid-19/

·       commerceri.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-SBA-FAQ.pdf

·       www.pawtucketri.com/business-pawtucket

 

40. South Carolina

·       www.scchamber.net/sc-chamber-team-business-resources-covid-19-email-32420

·       www.sccommerce.com/sba-assistance-during-covid-19

·       www.sccommerce.com/doing-business-here/join-community/emergency-preparedness

 

41. South Dakota

·       news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=26516

·       sdreadytowork.com/covid-19/

·       sdreadytowork.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus-Options-for-Businesses.pdf

 

42. Tennessee

·       www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/covid-19-daily-bulletin/2020/3/18/covid-19-bulletin–2—march-18–2020.html

·       www.tn.gov/ecd/covid-19-small-business-resources.html

·       tnecd.com/covid-19-resources/

 

43. Texas

·       gonzalez.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-gonzalez-announces-availability-small-business-disaster-assistance

·       gov.texas.gov/business/page/coronavirus

·       gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/business/FAQs_Small_Business_Coronavirus.pdf

·       fortworthtexas.gov/covid-19-business/

 

44. Utah

·       coronavirus.utah.gov/business/

·       www.slc.gov/ed/covid19/

·       business.utah.gov/news/utah-offers-small-businesses-assistance-amid-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic/

 

45. Vermont:

·       accd.vermont.gov/about-us/disaster-planning/covid-19-guidance-vermont-businesses

·       www.colchestervt.gov/312/Economic-Development

 

46. Virginia

·       www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/

·       www.vatc.org/cv19businessresources/

 

47. Washington

·       www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-resources-businesses-and-workers

·       www.business.wa.gov/site/alias__business/1561/covid-19.aspx

·       coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers

·       www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19#smallbusinessnonprofitsupport

 

48. West Virginia:

·       westvirginia.gov/covid19/

·       governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2020/Pages/COVID-19-UPDATE-Gov.-Justice-issues-Executive-Order-providing-unemployment-benefits-to-those-affected-by-coronavirus.aspx 

·       www.wvedc.org/covid-19-resources/

 

49. Wisconsin

·       content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIGOV/bulletins/281a61f

·       wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response/

·       wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/WEDC_Response-to-COVID_19.pdf

·       city.milwaukee.gov/DCD/BusinessToolbox/COVID-19-Resources.htm#.XoIyP4hKhPY

 

50. Wyoming

·       wyomingbusiness.org/covid19

·       wyomingbusiness.org/wyoemployerresources

 

51. American Samoa:

·       www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

 

52. Guam:

·       www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

 

53. Northern Mariana Islands:

·       www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

 

54. Puerto Rico:

·       www.sba.gov/offices/district/pr/san-juan

·       www.foundationforpuertorico.org/covid19

 

55. Virgin Islands:

·       www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
