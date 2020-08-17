ATM Conference Goes Virtual

Registration will open soon for the first-ever NAC 2020 Virtual Conference & Expo. The annual ATM show will take place Oct. 27-29 (the same dates they originally had set for the their in-person Vegas confab).

The National ATM Council says you can expect easy participation from mobile, desktop or tablet; a full virtual expo hall; direct live chats and interactive video; live online presentations and technical demos; Q&A sessions; and more.

“Our amazing NAC2020-Virtual sponsors and exhibitors have stepped up to help underwrite this year’s virtual event – allowing us to offer deeply discounted registration options,” organizers wrote in an email.

If you’ve already registered for NAC2020, email [email protected] and [email protected] to convert your registration to the virtual event pass.