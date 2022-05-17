Athena Symonds Joins Betson as Sales Rep

Betson Enterprises recently announced that Athena Symonds has joined the company as an amusement sales representative for the Midwest.

“We are all very excited to have Athena as a new addition to Betson’s amusement sales team,” said Britannie Betti, the company’s Northeast regional sales director. “She has a strong background in family entertainment center development and consultative selling.”

Betson said Athena brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from within the industry with a track record of building strong client relationships, driving business and developing FECs. Learn more at www.betson.com.