Atari Partners with Alan-1, Plans for 2024 Cabinet Release

Alan-1, the video game studio and manufacturer of coin-op arcade games, recently detailed its partnership with Atari. The company was selected to create new cabinets for Atari’s Recharged games lineup, which will start in Q3 2024.

The collaboration will include the release of at least 10 full-sized Recharged arcade game cabinets over the next three years, all powered by Alan-1’s Video Arcade System.

“Our games will be new and fresh while providing nostalgic experiences,” explained Alan-1’s chief game designer Luke Anderson. “We have also created fun, innovative classic game mechanics combined with modern interactive mechanical effects that will delight players of all generations.”

RePlay will have stories on Alan-1 in our upcoming April issue, so stay tuned for more! In the meantime, visit www.alan-1.com.