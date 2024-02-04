Atari-Licensed Console, Devices Now Available

My Arcade recently released an Atari-licensed collection of gaming hardware, including the plug-and-play Atari Gamestation Pro, which includes more than 200 Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade and bonus titles.

According to Gaming Trend, other for-sale items include the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro, the Atari 50 Nano Player Pro and the Atari 50 Pocket Player Pro. Retailing at $99.99, the Gamestation Pro also includes two wireless joysticks inspired by the originals

All of the products are available on www.atari.com.