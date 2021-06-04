Atari Home Vidgame Console Launching Soon

The Atari VCS home video game console will launch in the United States on June 15, according to USA Today. The consoles start at $299.99; bundles that include a wireless classic joystick and modern controller will sell for $399.99.

The VCS “looks and feels a lot like Atari’s classic consoles” from the 1980s but has modern touches like 4K, wifi and Bluetooth support, plus a PC mode that will allow players to install Windows or Linux as an alternate operating system.

The console provides free access to several classic titles from the Atari library, including Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command. Learn more at www.atarivcs.com.