Crystal and Scott Walling, operators of the Haunted Woods haunted house at Coos Bay Speedway, have launched Asylum Mini Golf in North Bend, Oregon’s Pony Village Mall.

According to KCBY, the mini-golf business had a soft opening on Aug. 17 and will have its grand opening on Aug. 20; the owners leased the space in May.

Crystal Walling told the station that Asylum Mini Golf will feature party rooms that are available for rentals. Learn more at www.ponyvm.com.