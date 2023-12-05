Asylum Bar + Arcade Full of December Specials

The arcade bar at AREA15 in Las Vegas – Asylum – has a slate of December happenings that are sure to inspire operators around the country.

From a special ugly sweater edition of karaoke to ongoing beverage specials for locals, live DJs and football parties, Asylum Bar + Arcade will have a little bit for everyone during the holidays.

Today, Dec. 6, the business will host Blueprint Sound’s eighth annual toy drive benefitting The Just One Project; it’s an all-ages event with complimentary food, drinks and games on offer. Be sure to head to www.asylumarcade.com to see everything else that’s on tap.