Asteroids Among Games Added to Vidgame HOF

The Rochester, N.Y.-based World Video Game Hall of Fame recently inducted its 10th class of honorees, including Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity and Ultima.

ABC News reported that the inductees were selected by experts from a field of 12 finalists that also included Elite, Guitar Hero, Metroid, Neopets, Tokimeki Memorial, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and You Don’t Know Jack.

The induction of Atari’s Asteroids comes 45 years after the game made its arcade debut. It subsequently made its way into living rooms when it was made available on the Atari 2600 home system.

“Through endless variants and remakes across dozens of arcade, home, handheld and mobile platforms, Asteroids made a simple, yet challenging game about blasting rocks into one of the most widely played and influential video games of all time,” said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games at The Strong museum, where the World Video Game Hall of Fame is located.