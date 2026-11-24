AStation, which recently exhibited at IAAPA Expo, has debuted Sword, which they called “the world’s first seamless, tether-free mixed reality adventure for the attractions industry.”

“This is a game-changer for attractions and how they tell their stories,” said Chris Chen, CEO of AStation. “Games have always been played from the other side of a screen. Now guests step inside the game, change the way the story unfolds and decide how it ends.”

In the game, guests raise a digital shield, choose from different digital swords and fight through a cursed world using only their own hands. There are no controllers, no tethers and no walls. Sword runs on AStation’s patented Enterverse platform and Apple Vision Pro.