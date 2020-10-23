Association Covid-19 Survey Shows Industry Impact

AAMA, along with the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks and the Roller Skating Assn., recently conducted a survey of their memberships to get feedback on the impact Covid-19 has had on their businesses. Of the more than 150 completed surveys, 66% of respondents reported earning less than half of last year’s sales during the same period.

Other stark statistics gathered: 88% of respondents were forced to reduce staff at the start of the pandemic and only half have been able to rehire; 83% believe it will take more than six months for their businesses to get back to pre-pandemic levels (majority of those think it’ll be more than a year); and 56% of EIDL (disaster loan) recipients said they would have applied for more than the maximum $150,000 if they were allowed to.

Click here to see results of the full survey, or visit www.coin-op.org for more information.