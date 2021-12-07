Asphalt 9 from LAI Games Now Shipping Across Americas

Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, the new racing simulator from LAI Games, is now shipping to venues around North and South America. The game made its industry-wide debut at IAAPA Expo last month in the 5D Simulator and Premium models.

“Since its debut at IAAPA, demand for both Asphalt 9 models has skyrocketed,” said Chris Brady, VP of Sales. “We’re shipping at full capacity and strongly encourage location owners to contact their distributor and place their order today.”

The game’s cabinet is designed to reflect the high-end supercars within the game – from the thickness and texture of the steering wheel to the linear contour of the seat. Asphalt 9 features a motion platform, wind jets, force feedback, vibrating speakers, premium hardware, full HD video graphics and a 43” monitor. The Premium cabinet offers all this except the motion base, offering the same thrilling experience in a smaller footprint, the company says.

More information about the game is at www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-9-legends-arcade or contact your distributor for additional details.