Asphalt 9 From LAI Games Heading to Round1 Locations

LAI Games recently announced that Round1 Bowling and Amusement has purchased the new Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade driving simulator for each of its 46 U.S. locations.

The company says it’s “the ultimate game room attraction for racing enthusiasts” due to details. The thickness and texture of the steering wheel and the linear contour of the seat are designed to reflect the high-end supercars within the game.

The game also features a motion platform, wind jets, force feedback, vibrating speakers and a 43” monitor. Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-9-legends-arcade and www.round1usa.com.