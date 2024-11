Asia’s leading trade show dedicated to amusements, attractions and other entertainment parks will be held May 10-12 at the China Import and Expo Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China.

With 1,500 exhibitors on hand, the massive expo expects to draw more than 150,000 visitors.

The exhibits will reportedly cover Games & Amusements, Indoors & Outdoor Amusements, Theme Parks, AR/VR and similar sectors of the industry.