ASI, Hero Zone Partner

Amusement Services International has partnered with Hero Zone to introduce the turnkey social VR experience to locations in the Middle East. According to the companies, the distribution agreement will expand the Belgian VR makers reach in the region.

“We’re pleased to be teaming up with ASI to help us expand Hero Zone’s penetration across the MENA region,” said CEO Sebastian Malavasi. “We’re looking forward to working with ASI so that more patrons in the Middle East will have the opportunity to experience Hero Zone’s exciting, truly social VR games together in real life and in the virtual Hero Zone Arena.”

Hero Zone Arena will be available to try out at the DEAL Show from March 14-16. Learn more in the meantime at www.herozonevr.com.