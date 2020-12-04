Art-FX Studios Launches Escape Theory for FECs

Florida-based Art-FX Studios recently announced the launch of their newest generation of escape attractions with Escape Theory. They call the rooms “among the most innovative in the world.”

The Escape Theory portfolio features escapes including Murder in London, Secrets of the Pharaohs and Wizard’s Tower. They’re all hand-crafted themes that have self-guided automated puzzle designs.

“Operators can generate more revenue with three escape rooms than the rest of their entire FEC in recent months given the pandemic,” said Nic Hanzelik, vice president of Art-FX Studios. “Not a small location either, but one that also features laser tag, bumper cars, laser maze, climbing walls, high ropes course, a full arcade and a nicely branded food and beverage area. With advanced private bookings, the data is clear that guests feel safer sharing experiences with friends and family than the general public.”

The company says it’s currently working on new installations for operators in Colorado, North Carolina and Florida, and will be opening a second flagship location in Tallahassee, Fla., set to open by the end of 2020. Learn more at www.art-fxstudios.com.