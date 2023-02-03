AR’s Entertainment Hub Opens in San Antonio Area

AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its second location on Jan. 7 in Balcones Heights, Texas, which is in the San Antonio Area. Its original location is just outside of Houston in Baytown.

According to KSAT, the venue features roller skating, laser tag, mini-golf, an arcade, playground and bumper cars, in addition to a bar and bistro.

“Empowered by a strong desire to offer families timeless entertainment and by the belief that fun is for all ages, AR’s Entertainment Hub is thrilled to offer our community a safe and fun environment to make memories with one another,” said owner Archie Wright.

Learn more at www.arsentertainmenthub.com.