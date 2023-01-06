Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Armory STL Opens “Biggest Bar in St. Louis”

Armory STL Opens “Biggest Bar in St. Louis”

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The entertainment center Armory STL opened Dec. 16, calling itself the biggest bar in St. Louis with its nearly six acres of indoor-outdoor space.

According to KSDK, the facility has a 60-ft. stage and 500 feet of bar space, more than 40 interactive games, six 30-ft. LED screens and a two-story slide across its 250,000 sq. ft.

The venue is a $60 million project that redeveloped the city’s historic Armory building, which was completed in 1938 to house the armory of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard. Learn more at www.armorystl.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.