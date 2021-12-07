Arkansas City to Renovate Closed Bowling Alley

The city of Morrilton, Ark., is getting “ready to roll,” using funds from a bond measure to resurrect a bowling alley that’s been closed for more than a decade.

According to KLRT, Playland shut its doors 13 years ago and it’s been slowly fading into the warehouses that surround it. Now, the city’s Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer – after negotiating the sale of the property for years – will have it turned into a modern-day entertainment center with an arcade, skating rink and party rooms.

The city plans to close on the bowling alley Dec. 29. “I think this is the most exciting thing we’ve been able to offer the citizens since I’ve been mayor,” Lipsmeyer said.