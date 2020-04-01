Argentina Shut Down, Too, Says Sacoa’s Mochkovsky

In an update from Sacoa Cashless System’s CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky, he said the amusement industry in Argentina has been “effectively closed down” by the impact of coronavirus.

“Argentina has 45 entertainment companies with almost 200 operations and over 15,000 employees,” he said. “Most of them are getting closer to bankruptcy.” He noted the new Argentinean declaration that bans layoffs for the next 60 days.

“Besides the FECs, all theme parks, cinemas and other entertainment venues have been closed,” reported Mochkovsky. “All the operations closed even before the forced quarantine, and there is no forecast for when they may resume activities.”