Arena Sports Opens Washington Location

Arena Sports, a family entertainment center in Issaquah, Wash., opened last month. According to Patch, the existing Arena Sports facility was expanded to include a 100-game arcade, a Pacific Northwest-themed 4,200-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, sports simulators, three escape rooms and a restaurant. The new center covers two floors.

“We are thrilled to provide one-of-a-kind experiences and unforgettable memories for our guests,” said CEO Don Crowe. “We look forward to joining the Issaquah community and hope to be part of their next celebration, date night out or friends gathering, as we welcome all ages.”

The sports simulators feature soccer, baseball and golf, along with a zombie-themed dodgeball game. Learn more at www.arenasports.net.