AREA15’s Massive Expansion Launches Soon in Vegas

AREA15, the entertainment destination in Las Vegas, will launch Universal Horror Unleashed on Aug. 14. It’s the first of several new attractions coming to the wider expansion called Zone 2 – The Terminals at AREA15.

Through the end of 2025 into 206, AREA15 will continue to debut these new attractions, including a fully installed Boeing 747 that’s been reimagined as a multi-use event and nightlife venue.

The 200,000-sq.-ft. “retailtainment” district recently surpassed 15 million visitors since it opened in 2020. The new Midway Bar and Carousel Bar, plus Game Depot and Gateway Plaza Games, adds more bar-restaurant and arcade offerings into the mix.

Visit www.area15.com to see more.