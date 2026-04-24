AREA15 Readies for Early May Holidays

The experiential art and entertainment center AREA15 in Las Vegas will be celebrating Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth”) and Cinco de Mayo next week.

A play on the iconic Star Wars “May the force be with you line,” May 4 is recognized as Star Wars Day and AREA15 will offer themed cocktail specials and screenings of three Star Wars films starting at 4 p.m. that day.

On May 5, Cinco de Mayo, they’ll celebrate with a special bar crawl from 4-9 p.m. throughout their facility.

Learn more at www.area15.com.