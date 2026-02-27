AREA15 in Vegas Intros Oddyssey Manor

A theatrical cocktail experience with immersive performances are scheduled to begin March 5 at the AREA15 entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

Called “Oddyssey Manor,” the experience “invites guests to step beyond the velvet curtain and into a shadowy world where curiosity is rewarded and every choice determines how the night will unfold.”

Oddyssey Noir will be a late-night experience with a similar nightlife vibe and theme, only with dancing and DJs.

Get tickets and learn more about both at www.oddysseylv.com.