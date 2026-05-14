AREA15 Hires Former Six Flags Exec

Bonnie Weber, a former Six Flags Entertainment and Palace Entertainment executive, was recently hired by AREA15, the immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas, Blooloop reported.

“Bonnie brings a distinctive ability to expand AREA15’s bold ideas into something that performs at a high level without losing what makes it special,” said the company’s CEO Winston Fisher. “As we continue to grow and introduce new experiences and attractions, her leadership will help us stay inventive, competitive and firmly ahead of where this industry is going.”

Most recently, she was the COO of Palace Entertainment, managing 22 parks across North America and Australia. She previously held senior leadership roles at Six Flags Entertainment, where she oversaw operations at 26 parks and led more than 50,000 employees across North America.