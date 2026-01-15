AREA15 Announces Upcoming Experiences

The Las Vegas experiential art and entertainment venue AREA15 has a slate of live entertainment running this month. “Guests can look forward to a lineup of thrilling live entertainment, including tours across a variety of genres, as well as drink specials, axe throwing leagues, block parties and more,” the company said.

Tonight, Jan. 16, they’ve got the Fork n’ Film Immersive Culinary Cinema event featuring The Princess and the Frog. Tomorrow, Jan. 17, they’ve got the AREA15 Block Party at the LIFTOFF Plaza and the Emo Night Tour in The Portal.