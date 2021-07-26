Archives Arcade Bar Welcomes Second Location

The Burlington, Vermont-based Archives Arcade Bar has put down roots in Winooski as well. Their second location opened up there in early July after more than a year of anticipation. It was expected to open the same week the state shut down in 2020.

According to WPTZ, the landlord gave bar owner Matthew Walters 10 months of free rent. “Everything was ready to go, and it never happened,” he said. “It was a bit disappointing, but we did get opened this year, thank goodness. They gave us 10 months of free rent, which was phenomenal. A lot of people haven’t had that luxury.”

