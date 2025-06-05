Arcades & Love Songs Nears Streaming Release

Arcades & Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day is available to purchase on streaming websites now. It’s currently available for pre-order on Apple TV and Vimeo-on-Demand and will release worldwide on June 9.

The documentary, focused on industry legend Walter Day, will also continue its theatrical screenings later this month at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center in Fairfield, Iowa, on June 29, when it’ll be double featured with The King of Kong, another documentary from filmmaker Ed Cunningham.

Head to www.arcadesandlovesongs.com to see all the purchase options.