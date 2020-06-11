Arcades, Bowling Centers Allowed to Open in Oregon

Arcades, bowling centers, movie theaters and more have been able to reopen in some parts of Oregon recently under the state’s “Phase 2” guidelines.

According to East Oregonian, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center in Hermiston was reopened on June 8, offering bowling and arcade games for the first time since March. “Just like every other business, we’re happy to be reopened and moving forward now,” said manager Ray Fields.

Staff there are wearing masks, new sneeze guards have been placed and there are social distancing markings on the floor shaped like bowling balls and pins. The center has four additional employees working each shift, including someone whose job is to wipe down an arcade machine each time someone is done using it. Customers are required to call ahead to reserve lanes for an hour, and are spaced every other lane.

“I don’t know if it makes people feel safer, but we want to show that at least we’re being proactive about their safety,” Fields said.

The Cineplex movie theater at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton was one of the first in Oregon to reopen after being given the go-ahead by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on May 28. To date, the resort’s PR manager Mary Liberty-Traughber said low attendance levels have allowed for plenty of room between moviegoers. In addition to social distancing, they’ve bolstered sanitizing as well. Their arcade is currently closed for renovations.