Arcades, Bars in LA & SF Able to Reopen Indoors

Arcades and bars are now able to open indoors in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties for the first time since the pandemic started as they’ve reached the state’s threshold to move into the “yellow tier,” the least restrictive of the state’s reopening guidelines. L.A. County has more than 10 million residents and San Francisco has nearly 1 million.

According to KABC, arcades and bars can open at 25% capacity and many businesses will see an increase in capacity, such as wineries, breweries and gyms up to 50% from 25% and amusement parks up to 35% from 25%. Outdoor venues like Dodger Stadium can now accommodate 67% capacity, up from the previous 33%.

Bars had previously been allowed to operate outdoors between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., but those restrictions are now lifted. The new health order goes into effect on Thursday, May 6.