Arcade1Up’s Big Buck Cabinet on Pre-Order Now

A mid-size replica of the iconic Big Buck Hunter Pro cabinet is now available for pre-order purchase from Arcade1Up. The three-fourths-scale cabinet was made in partnership with Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix “to re-imagine the world’s favorite hunting game for the home.”

The machine includes Big Buck Hunter Pro and three other BBH games: Safari, Safari Outback and Pro Open Season. Its Arcade1Up’s first product to feature classic arcade guns. The cabinet also comes with a branded riser and bonus 18” x 24” tin sign.

Learn more at www.arcade1up.com/products/bigbuckhunter.