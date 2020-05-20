Arcade1Up Replicas Hit 1 Million Sold

The seller of replica arcade classics like Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat, Arcade1Up, has recently surpassed 1 million units sold, according to Forbes.

The company recently announced that it’s ramping up production as sales of the machines explode during the stay-at-home era. “As consumers realize what you have at home is more important now than ever, we have seen arcade sales double week over week on average since early March,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of parent company Tastemakers.

Arcade1Up has also recently moved into video pinball in a partnership with Zen Studios. Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.