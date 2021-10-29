Arcade1Up, Miami Dolphins Partner on Stadium Lounge

The Miami Dolphins recently announced a multi-year partnership with Arcade1Up, something they say is “designed to elevate the in-game experience” at Hard Rock Stadium.

They will introduce the Arcade1Up Game Lounge, a “retro arcade experience” that’s the first of its kind in an NFL stadium. Arcade1Up makes replica cabinets featuring vintage arcade games like Pac-Man.

“We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up’s strategy,” said Jeremy Walls, senior VP and chief revenue officer of the Miami Dolphins. “Arcade1Up’s move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content.” Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.