Arcade1Up in Multi-Year Partnership with Orlando Magic

The NBA’s Orlando Magic recently announced a multi-year partnership with Arcade1Up, the maker of replica retro home arcade machines.

According to the company, the deal will mean Arcade1Up games are to be featured throughout Amway Center, including NBA JAM: Shaq Edition. The partnership expands Arcade1Up’s footprint in their home state of Florida and marks their first interactive arcade experience in an NBA arena.

“The Magic are thrilled to team up with Arcade1Up and further enhance the fans’ game experience both on and off the court,” said the team’s Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters. “Coming to Magic games inside the award-winning Amway Center has always been about creating legendary experiences and this partnership with Arcade1Up will certainly help amplify that.”

Added Arcade1Up CEO Scott Bachrach: “We are thrilled to partner with the Magic to create another one-of-a kind arena experience. Amway Center is known for premium sports and entertainment events, and we want to enhance those moments by giving fans and concert goers the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate retro arcade experience.”

Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.