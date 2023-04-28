Arcade1Up Coming Out with Fast & Furious Racer

The at-home arcade replica maker Arcade1Up will soon release The Fast & The Furious Deluxe. In collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the machine will come out just ahead of the tenth film in the franchise, Fast X, which is in theaters May 19.

Pre-orders are currently available through Best Buy and the game will be available May 5 for $599 (the replicas are a smaller, lightweight version of a traditional arcade cabinet).

“We are huge fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, and I couldn’t be happier to bring back a classic and truly authentic experience for fans of the series,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. “The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is the perfect addition to our new Deluxe line, offering a high-quality at-home arcade experience at an accessible price.”

