Arcade1Up Announces New Home Video Games

The latest home arcade cabinets from Arcade1Up, a company that builds classic replicas, were recently announced. One features Street Fighter II and the other is Turtles in Time, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. Both are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

According to Hypebeast, each game is three-fourths the size of a standard arcade machine, “providing most of the same big and bold experience with less of the bulk.” Each also features original detailing.

Street Fighter II is a two-player game that also contains 11 other classic Capcom titles, including Super Street Fighter II Turbo and Knights of the Round. Turtles in Time, meanwhile, can accommodate up to four players. They are priced in the $600-$650 range. Learn more at www.arcade1up.com.