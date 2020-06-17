Arcade1Up Announces Big Buck Hunter Among New Games

Five new machines have been announced by Arcade1Up, the 3/4-scale cabinet maker: Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, Ms. Pac-Man and Marvel Pinball.

According to GameSpot, the BBH machine has two light-gun hunting rifles as well as multiple versions of the game, Big Buck Safari and Big Buck Hunter Pro: Open Season among them. It’s the first time the game is being released for use in people’s homes. The scaled-down Ms. Pac-Man includes the title game, Galaxian, Pac-Mania and Pac-Man Plus. Learn more about them all at www.arcade1up.com.